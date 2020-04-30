PM summons party leadership to overview PDM's anti-govt movement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned party leadership huddle on Monday (tomorrow) to overview Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign.

The prime minister has summoned party leadership meeting on Monday and the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday. An eight-point agenda has also been prepared.

According to the sources, the federal ministers and senior party leaders will attend the meeting which will be held at 11am in Prime Minister’s House. The meeting will overview the country’s political situation.

The party meeting that the premier is to chair, will discuss the bills the government is willing to table tomorrow in the joint parliament session. They will also discuss reservations of allies over electronic voting machine (EVM) and electoral reforms ahead of rescheduled joint sitting of the Parliament.

On the other hand, PM Khan has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday in which the cabinet will be briefed on the latest inflation figures, vacancies in the Ministries and Divisions. The cabinet will also approve appointment of Member Ministerial Coordination in POF Board and HIT Board.

The federal cabinet will approve the appointment of Frontier Corps (FC) IG in Turbat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the cabinet will give green signal to the appointment of a member of the Electronic Certification Accreditation Council.

The federal cabinet will review the recommendations of the Ministry of Energy regarding HESCO’s chief executive officer (CEO), while briefing will be given on the Ehsas Ration discount package and grocery merchant incentive. During the meeting, the decisions of the energy committee will also be ratified.