Will quit politics if corruption proved against me: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that if any corruption proves against him, then he will quit politics.

Addressing a public gathering in Narowal, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that ‘negligent and incompetent’ Imran Khan had destroyed all the projects of the country and no mega project could be started even during his three years government tenure.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that PML-N has started mega projects like the CPEC across the country as well as motorways and major educational projects have been installed in the country while ‘incompetent’ Imran Khan has destroyed all the projects of the country.

“No mega project has been started yet now. Prove corruption allegation against me. I will quit politics,” the PML-N leader challenged.

He said that those, who call us thieves and robbers, have forbidden the life of the poor in the country. “Inflation has reached its peak in the country. Poverty and unemployment are forcing people to commit suicide,” he added.