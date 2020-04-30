Govt, youth all set to do Jihad against corruption: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, on Sunday said that the Government of Pakistan (GOP) and youth is all set to do Jihad against corruption. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision is to ensure the provision of opportunities for youth whereas Insaf Student Federation (ISF) is working to play a pivot role in execution of PM’s vision.

According to details, he said ISF was the reason behind success of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) adding that the people who used to claim that corruption of not a single penny was done now have left country and government in the name of health concerns.



The Minister went on to add that together we will do Jihad against corruption. He said that earlier the student unions used to do work on the basis of politics and were banned. Meanwhile the foundation of ISF was laid on the basis of vision.