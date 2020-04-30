Another CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam's attempt to flee before murder surfaces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In the Noor Mukadam murder case, another CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam’s attempt to flee before murder has been surfaced on Saturday.

According to the CCTV footage, Noor could be seen entering the house of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, at 10:19pm on July 18 while talking on the phone. As she entered the house, watchman Iftikhar could also be seen in the video footage.

Then, Zahir Jaffer and Noor Mukaddam could be seen exiting the house at 2:39am with bags and then re-entering it after keeping them in a taxi.

In another clip on at 02:41am on July 19, Noor Mukadam could be seen running towards the main gate of the house barefoot.

Zahir Jaffer appears at the gate and grabs the victim, who pleads to let her go. Zahir Jaffer drags Noor inside the house and at 2:46am, both were seen leaving the house in the taxi, parked outside the house. At 2:52 am on July 19, they both return and enter the house with the bags they had earlier kept in the taxi.

Outside the house, a man is watching everything from start to the end. The black dog can also be seen in the video.