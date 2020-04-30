Nawaz Sharif assures full support to Fazlur Rehman for long march

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) quid Nawaz Sharif have held a telephonic conversation on Saturday.

According to the sources, both the leaders held a consultation to discuss a joint strategy against the PTI government in and outside the Parliament.

During the telephonic conversation, Nawaz Sharif has assured full support to the PDM head for long march. They also exchanged views on the political scenario of the country. Both leaders agreed to give a tough time to the PTI-led federal government.

The sources also said that the two leaders discussed the current political situation in detail. The two leaders also agreed to move the protest plan forward. “Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over giving tough time to the government in Parliament and unity of opposition parties.”

According to sources, the two leaders agreed to increase pressure on the government inside and outside the parliament and Maulana also discussed how to make the Lahore meeting a long march.

According to sources, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif said that he would support whatever the PDM decides on the long march. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also discussed with Nawaz Sharif about converting the Lahore Jalsa into a long march of which the PML-N supremo assured Maulana a full support

Sources further added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the PML-N leader that giving more time to the government would be an injustice to the people and the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM will hold a protest today at Saddar Regal Chowk area of Karachi against the government over rising inflation in the country. JUI-F chief will lead the protest. Leaders and workers of other parties including PML-N will also participate in the protest.

Arrangements have been made by the traffic police to restore the flow of traffic. Roads around Regal Chowk will be closed during the protest and traffic will be diverted to alternative routes.