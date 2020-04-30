The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A blast in Nawa Killi area of the provincial capital of Balochistan has injured six people.

The injured including a policemen and a women have been shifted to shifted to nearby hospital.

According to authorities, three to four kilograms explosive were used in the blast and a police vehicle was likely the target of the explosion.

Earlier in the day, two policemen were martyred in a remote control blast in Bajaur.

A bomb was planted to target police personnel deployed for security at a dam site in tehsil Khar of the district.