LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday has declared petitions against new joint investigation team (JIT) in Model Town case as admissible.



According to details, a seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti will hear the matter on November 29.

The larger bench has already issued directives to the lawyers of both parties for arguments.



On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) Secretariat in Model Town.



The MQI workers resisted the move which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 workers dead and dozens injured.