Qadri and Saudi envoy also discussed resumption of flight operations for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Friday during which Saudi envoy hinted at lifted restrictions on Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan very soon, Dunya News reported.

The two leaders also discussed in detail Pak-Saudi relations and issues of mutual interest. They also discussed resumption of flight operations for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki said that Pakistan’s demand for resumption of Umrah operation will be presented to Saudi officials soon.

During the conversation, Noor ul Haq Qadri assured that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would implement the guidelines from the Saudi authorities and extend complete cooperation to them.

