SUKHEKE (Dunya News) – At least eight persons have reportedly been injured in the pileup involving six vehicles in Sukheke on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kot Sarwar where a car overturned due to over-speeding and five other vehicles coming from behind collided with each other, resulting in a pileup.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

