Lack of political participation in black legislation is good omen for democracy: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz - (PML-N) on Thursday said that lack of political participation in black legislation is good omen for the democracy of the country.

He said even after the political parties shared their reservations in the black legislations of government including National Accountability Amendment Ordinance and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) the government could not hold a joint parliamentary session for the resolution of matters. President PML-N added that the government’s situation of not being able to hold the joint session identifies its incompetency.

He went on to say that as the decisions were made without taking opinions of the other political party members, the joint sessions were delayed following the same norm. Furthermore, Shehbaz said that the government is not sincere towards solving the problems of poor public whereas the public has also lost confidence in the governance of PM Imran Khan.

In addition to this, he said that considering the political and public crises, the Premier must give resign from the establishment of his office.