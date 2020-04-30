PM chairs high-level meeting to review law, order situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Pakistan (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review the law and order situation across the country.

According to the details, PM Imran was given briefing on the law and order situation of the country. Talks were further extended to discuss the subject of border management.

As per the issued details, the meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Pakistan Sheikh Rashid, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Pervez Khattak, Minister of Planning, development and special initiatives Asad Umar and other relevant authorities. In addition to this, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also attended the gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that during meeting special emphasis was given on maintenance of peace, law and order in the country. The strategies on border management were also discussed in detail.