LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has removed 487 members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), including its chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, from the Fourth Schedule.

As a result of agreement between government and TLP, so far 577 members of the party have been removed from the Fourth Schedule.

It merits mention that the Federal Ministry of Interior has also removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of proscribed outfits.

A summary was received by the Interior Ministry after the approval of the federal cabinet on the matter regarding removal of TLP’s proscribed status. After that the Federal Ministry of Interior has issued a notification to remove proscribed tag of the TLP.

The government had earlier declared the TLP as a "militant organization" for creating unrest in the country after a series of violent clashes.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the government decided to consider the already-banned group as a "militant organization".