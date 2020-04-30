LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that the morale of national players is high after winning 5 matches in a row in T20 World Cup.

He said that the national cricket team will also win in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

Chief Minister Punjab in his statement said, “Australia is a strong opponent but Pakistani players are in high spirits and are determined to win, the nation prays for the success of the cricket team, my best wishes are with the national cricket team.”

He further said that in order to defeat Australia, Pakistani players will have to show their best performance as a team again today.

He hoped that the national cricket team would defeat Australia today and qualify for the final.