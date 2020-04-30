Govt had to flee from joint sitting of Parliament due to opposition's efforts: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the government had to flee from the joint sitting of Parliament due to the joint efforts of the opposition.

Bilawal Bhutto hosted a dinner in honor of all the opposition members in the National Assembly and Senate. The dinner was given in the Banquet Hall of the Senate. All the MNAs and Senators of the opposition attended the dinner.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Dawar, Senator Hidayatullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Asad Mehmood, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and others participated.

It was decided to set up a steering committee of the opposition at the dinner given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. At the dinner, the opposition also formulated a consensus strategy for talks with the government

Addressing the participants, the PPP chairman said that the government had to flee from the joint sitting of the parliament due to the joint efforts of the opposition. “The government had to postpone the joint sitting of parliament due to opposition contacts with government allies. Parliament is the forum that we can use to thwart Imran Khan’s policies,” he added.