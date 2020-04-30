ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Inside story of the postponement of a joint sitting of Parliament has been surfaced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the joint parliament session was summoned for consensus on electoral reforms and other issues but it was postponed today.

According to the reports, allied parties of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were also dissatisfied with the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the coalition party leaders demanded a detail briefing on the EVM.

Only Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan addressed the luncheon ceremony. The prime minister took the MNAs into the confidence over EVM and other issues. After the meal, talks were held between the coalition and senior government ministers. The coalition demanded more time on EVM. The meeting was adjourned in view of the demands of the allies.

Earlier today, the joint sitting of Parliament, which was summoned for consensus on electoral reforms and other issues, has been postponed.

In a statement on social networking site Twitter, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that electoral reform is a matter of the future of the country and the government is trying in good faith to reach a consensus on these issues. “NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has been asked to contact with the opposition once again to bring a unanimous electoral reform bill.”

He said that the joint sitting of Parliament was being postponed for this purpose. “We hope that the opposition will seriously consider these important reforms and we will be able to adopt a common strategy for the future of Pakistan. However, if this does not happen then we cannot take back step from the reforms,” he maintained.