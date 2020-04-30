DG ISI, air chief discuss various matters pertaining to national security

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Wednesday.

Various matters pertaining to national security and synergy amongst tri-services and intelligence organisations were discussed during the meeting.

The DG ISI expressed his appreciation for the thorough professionalism of PAF personnel and their resolve to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.