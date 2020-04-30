SC summons PM Imran in APS carnage case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has summoned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Army Public School (APS) carnage case.



A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on the case.



During the proceedings, the CJP asked Attorney General whether he had forwarded the court order to the premier over which, the attorney general said that the order was not dispatched to the PM.

He assured to inform the prime minister about the court order as early as possible.



Meanwhile, the apex judge expressed resentment over non-serious attitude of the attorney general and summoned PM Imran Khan.

On Dec 16, 2014, six Taliban terrorists stormed the school and martyred nearly 150 people, including more than 130 schoolchildren. The deadliest attack in Pakistan’s history and the carnage prompted the government to declare an all-out war against terrorist outfits.

In the wake of the attack, military courts were set up for trying terrorists under amendments made to the Constitution and the Army Act. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.The mastermind of the APS massacre, Umar Mansour, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan in 2017.

Pakistan Army said that all six militants who were involved in the attack executed. The military courts awarded death sentences to 310 militants and 56 of them executed so far, said a statement issued by the Pak Army.

This massacre changed the perception of Pakistan against terrorism and people in the country raised voices for a uniformed action against all types of militants.