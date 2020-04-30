LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,278,114. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,566 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 554 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,957 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,599 in Sindh 5,778 in KP, 947 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 472,519 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,378 in Punjab 178,773 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,198 in Islamabad, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir 33,356 in Balochistan and 10,395 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,231,524 coronavirus tests and 46,128 in the last 24 hours. 1,226,590 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,167 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.2 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 75,278,560 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 653,353 in last 24 hours. 45,084,862 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 653,809 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 113,188,078 with 1,216,641 in the last 24 hours.