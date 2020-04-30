Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Okara.

OKARA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a mini truck in Okara on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Akhtarabad area of Okara where a speeding mini truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring a woman and a girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Okara. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Imran.

