Quetta: Stray dogs roam inside Bolan Medical Complex

Quetta (Web Desk) – Stray dogs roamed inside Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) in Quetta on Tuesday

According to the details, the video of the incident went viral when the stray dogs were spotted roaming in the premises of Quetta s biggest hospital, BMC.

Scaring the patients and their relatives at night, the dogs wandered in the pack with no abandonment and interruption. In addition to this, no measures to stop the straying dogs were taken by the hospital administration.

Baluchistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul; Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and directed the hospital management to take relevant measures and ensure the safety of patients in hospital.

He went on to add that the government will not tolerate any negligence in the provision of cleanliness and security to the public.

