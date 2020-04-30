England had removed Pakistan from its Covid-19 red list in September.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday announced that Britain has added three Chinese vaccines to its fully vaccinated list.

Christian Turner, in a tweet, said that good news for Pakistani travelers as UK adds Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to fully vaccinated list for inward travel rules from November 22.

However, as per requirement by the British government, travelers must have had a complete course of one of the vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England.

Earlier in September, England had removed Pakistan from its Covid-19 red list after a period of almost five months.