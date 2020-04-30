All special children will be vaccinated against the virus by this week: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has said that at least 30 percent of population of the province has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Yasmin Rashid has said that all special children will be vaccinated against the virus by this week.

On the other hand, so far, 74,621,225 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 642,189 in last 24 hours. 44,431,071 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 581,517 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 111,967,455 with 1,166,879 in the last 24 hours.