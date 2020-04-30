CM said that effective steps are being taken to control the dengue outbreak.

LAHORE (Dunya New) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives due to dengue fever.



In a statement, the CM said that effective steps are being taken to control the outbreak. He also directed the concerned authorities to strictly implement the dengue surveillance plan.



CM Buzdar said that the workers should be present in field.



On the other hand, dengue has claimed six lives in Punjab including five in Lahore as cases of the virus continue to rise in the country.

456 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, 136 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 45 in Federal Capital during last 24 hours. So far, 75 people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab and 9 in KP.

Total tally of cases in Punjab has reached 19,021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,393 and Islamabad 2,399.