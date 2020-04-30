CTD officials recovered huge quantity of explosive material and arms from the terrorists' hideout.

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – At least two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khuzdar on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the CTD conducted a raid in Saruna area near Khuzdar on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in area opened fire. The law-enforcement agency personnel returned the fire as a result two alleged terrorists were killed.

The CTD officials also recovered huge quantity of explosive material and arms from the hideout of the terrorists. The CTD has registered a case and started investigation.

