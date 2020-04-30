WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday announced ending its sit-in protest, a day after government revoke a ban on the party.

The Federal Ministry of Interior had removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of proscribed outfits and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

A summary was received by the Interior Ministry after the approval of the federal cabinet on the matter regarding removal of TLP’s proscribed status.

Punjab cabinet had asked the federal government to end TLP proscribed status and remove all restrictions imposed on the group.