ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a probe against people named in the Pandora Papers.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq filed the application in the case, requesting the top court to investigate people who, according to the Pandora Papers, own offshore properties.

Speaking outside the apex court after filing the petition, the JI chief said his party was the first one to move the court against Panama Papers and even PTI filed the petition later but Imran Khan only targeted Nawaz Sharif while JI was seeking a probe against all those who were named in the papers.

He further said that 700 Pakistani nationals were named in the Pandora Papers and demanded action against all those who were featured in Pandora as well as Panama Papers.