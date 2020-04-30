The meeting is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Parliamentary Committee on National Security, comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate, is being briefed by top military brass about overall affairs of national security in Islamabad.

The meeting, which is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, will be briefed on current national security issues including situation of Afghanistan and talks with banned TTP.

Federal Ministers, chief ministers of all four provinces, AJK President and Prime Minister, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and leaders of other parliamentary parties have also been invited to attend the meeting.