Let PDM fulfill passion of protest and march, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was working on external agenda and the parties in the coalition were also against the federation.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Surajkund Road and Sui Gas Road at NA-156 here, said a news release.

The parties in PDM had neither any ideology nor any agenda for welfare of masses. Whether it’s a long march or a short march, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was not afraid of the march, said Qureshi.

“Let the PDM fulfill the passion of protest and march. Like the movements in the past, this time too the PDM will be disappointed” stated the foreign minister.

The desire to overthrow the government would remain a desire.

PTI was the only political party that was a supporter of the federation and a national political party which also supported state agenda, Qureshi said.

He added that the government would complete its constitutional term. PTI would also come to power after 2023 elections, Shah Mahmood Qureshi hoped.

Earlier, he inaugurated Surajkund Road which was completed in a period of one year with a cost of Rs. 235 million while Sui Gas Road was completed at a cost of Rs. 180 million.