Change has become disaster, country handed over to IMF: Maulana Fazl

WANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that change has become disaster and the country has been handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a peace conference and meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) in Wana, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that incompetent rulers have drowned everything and ‘Tsunami of inflation’ is a major cause of the government’s incompetency.

“Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) neither was ready to merge before nor ready to integrate now. Inflation is increasing across the country day by day,” the JUI-F chief maintained.

The PDM chief said that the incompetent government drowned the people, adding that the situation in Afghanistan impacts the Asia, while Afghanistan is the gateway to the whole of Asia.