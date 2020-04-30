Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha administers oath to new provincial lawmakers

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The 14-member cabinet of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took oath on Sunday.

Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha administered oath to the new provincial lawmakers. Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi have now become part of the new cabinet.

Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn in to the new cabinet.

Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.

BAP leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed on October 29.