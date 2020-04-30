The opposition leaders also agreed on raising a strong voice against the inflation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai to discuss strategy against government.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif made the contacts ahead of the joint session of the Parliament to hold consultations over the strategy of the parliament’s joint session and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance.

The opposition leaders also agreed on raising a strong voice against the inflation inside and outside the parliament. They also exchanged views on challenging the NAB Amendment Ordinance at all forums.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign in order to provide immediate relief to already suffering people of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that if Imran Khan cannot control prices of flour, sugar, ghee, medicines, electricity, gas and petrol than he can resign from the premiership.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly said that after hike in price of sugar and petrol, government’s decision to also increase power tariff is a bombardment of inflation on the public.