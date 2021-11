Rickshaw drivers stage protest in Lahore against hike in petrol prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rickshaw drivers on Saturday have staged a protest in Lahore against hike in petrol prices.

According to details, the protesters chanted slogans against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for increasing inflation across the country.

They further demanded the concerned authorities to withdraw the decision of jacking up the prices.