Asif Zardari has no sugar mill in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday has told that there is no sugar mill of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Sindh.

Responding to the statement of Finance Ministry spokesman Muzzammil Aslam, Saeed Ghani said that the federation has taken no step to deal with the crisis.

Earlier, Muzzammil Aslam said that increase in demand of sugar and delay in crushing of sugarcane caused hike in price of the commodity.

Muzzammil Aslam, while addressing a press conference, said that government has sugar stock for 22 days but Sindh government is not asking the Centre for cheap sugar nor is it starting crushing of sugarcane.

He said that price of sugar is a provincial matter and because of that Punjab government raided several warehouses which were hoarding sugar which reduced price of the essential commodity but on the other hand, Sindh government did not take any such action and is just busy in blaming the federal government for the hike.

