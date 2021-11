ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, while paying tribute to martyrs of Jammu, has said Pakistan will continue to fight the Kashmiris’ case at international level.

In a statement, he said India committed unprecedented atrocities in Kashmir on November 6, 1947.

He said thousands of Muslims were martyred by Hindu fanatics in connivance of Mahraja Hari Singh.