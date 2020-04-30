LAHORE (Dunya News) – Recent hike in petroleum products by the government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The plaintiff argues that the hike is illegal as the government increased the prices without approval of the federal capital.

The government on late Thursday night had jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new price of petrol will be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs 6.27 per litre to Rs 116.53 per litre. In addition, the price of light diesel oil has been enhanced by Rs 5.72 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil will thus be Rs114.07 per litre.