A discussion will be carried out on availability of sugar and its increasing price.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has summoned key session on increasing prices of sugar across the province.



According to sources, a discussion will be carried out on availability of sugar and its price. The concerned authorities will also brief the CM over government’s action against sugar mafias.

Important decisions will also be made in the session.