Leaders of all parties in the PDM will attend the meeting through video link.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F chief and President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance, has convened an emergency meeting of top party leaders of the PDM to meet today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will review a protest strategy against the hike in prices of petroleum products and rising inflation. The meeting will be held on Saturday at 3:30pm.

Leaders of all parties in the PDM will participate in the meeting through video link. The PDM meeting will be attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Other PDM leaders including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will review a joint strategy for the joint sitting of Parliament on November 10, in which 18 bills, including EVM, e-voting and the right to vote for Pakistanis living abroad will be passed.

The meeting will also evaluate a protest strategy against the rise in prices of petroleum products and rising inflation.

