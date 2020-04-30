According to ECP, 55 percent of registered voters in Pakistan are males and 45 percent are females.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released the final electoral rolls showing 121,199,970 registered voters in Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

According to ECP, there are 66,506,171 male and 54,693,799 female voters in the country. The total registered voters in Punjab are 69,049,301, including 37,622,101 male and 31,427,200 female.

In Sindh, total numbers of registered voters are 25,582,625, which include 14,039,752 male and 11,542,873 female.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 20,611,248 voters in total, including 11,486,621 male, 9,124,627 female. Total number of voters in Balochistan is 5,047,426, which include 2,875,946 men, 2,171,555 women.

In Islamabad Capital Territory, there are 909,370 voters, including 481,826 men, 427,544 women.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, 55 percent of the registered voters in Pakistan are males while only 45 percent are females.

