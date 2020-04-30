MQM-P's Rabta Committee expressed deep concern over the rising inflation in the country.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), government allies in the federal government, has expressed deep concern over the rising inflation in the country, Dunya News reported on Friday.

A meeting of MQM-P s Rabta Committee was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui during which the situation of inflation was reviewed in detail.

The meeting took stock of the situation arising in the country due to rising inflation. MQM-P s Rabta Committee expressed deep concern over the increasing and uncontrollable inflation in the country.

The MQM s Rabta Committee also condemned the hike in prices of petroleum products, stressing that it will have a direct effect on the prices of essential items.

"The public have already been crushed under the weight of inflation," stated the party s Rabta Committee. "Shifting the entire burden of globally increasing prices of food items on the public is not a wise decision."

