QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 18 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,341 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 584 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 18 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Kalat and Mastung.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 122 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,862 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 357 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 3.08 percent in the province.

