Govt has mobilized to implement agreement with banned TLP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has mobilized to implement the agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The fourth meeting of the steering committee was held under the supervision of State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan for implementing the agreement between the government and the banned TLP.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat attended the meeting. The Punjab chief secretary, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary home, the federal additional secretary home also attended the meeting through video link.

According to sources, Raja Basharat has submitted a progress report on the implementation of the agreement on behalf of the Punjab government. 2100 people have been released so far. The banned TLP workers, who are facing cases, will approach to the courts. Meanwhile, the Punjab government will take a lenient stance on bail. 90 workers from banned outfit were included in the fourth schedule. However, the names of 48 out of 90 were removed from the fourth schedule.

The sources also said that other names will also be removed from the fourth schedule by Saturday evening. The federal government has received a summary approved by the Punjab cabinet to end the banned status of the TLP. The Punjab government has made progress towards implementing 98 per cent of the points of the agreement.

The steering committee directed the federal cabinet to complete the approval process of the abolition summary as soon as possible. A summary will be sent to the federal cabinet on Saturday to remove the banned status.