PDM meeting summoned to review protest strategy against rising inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief and Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an emergency meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The meeting will review a protest strategy against the hike in prices of petroleum products and rising inflation.

Leaders of all parties in the PDM will attend the meeting through video link. The meeting will be held on Saturday at 3:30pm. The PDM meeting will be attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Other PDM leaders including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will review a joint strategy for the joint sitting of Parliament on November 10, in which 18 bills, including EVM, e-voting and the right to vote for Pakistanis living abroad will be passed.

