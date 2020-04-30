The NEPRA has decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.68 paisa for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on ratified the government s decision to increase the price of electricity paving way for increase in the basic price of electricity.

The NEPRA has decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.68 paisa for domestic consumers and Rs 1.39 paisa for commercial and industrial consumers.

According to officials, the increase will not apply to consumers up to 200 units per month, while the increase in electricity prices will be applicable from November 1, 2021.

The increase is applicable for the entire country, including K-Electric consumers, while the increase in the price of electricity will fetch the government Rs 135 billion annually.

The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on late Thursday night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new price of petrol will be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs 6.27 per litre to Rs 116.53 per litre. In addition, the price of light diesel oil has been enhanced by Rs 5.72 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil will thus be Rs114.07 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 11.53 in prices of petroleum products.

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 11.53 per litre in petrol price, Rs 8.49 per litre in high speed diesel, Rs 6.29 per litre in kerosene oil and Rs 5.72 per litre in the price of light diesel.

It merits to mentioning here that just three weeks ago, the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.