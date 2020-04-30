Banned TLP apologizes to government for its actions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has apologized to the government for its actions on Friday.

Dunya News has surfaced details of the agreement between the banned TLP and the government.

According to the revealed agreement, the banned TLP submitted an application to the government. TLP’s central leaders Mufti Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi and Engineer Hafizullah filed the application.

In the application, the party representatives apologized from the government on their wrong steps and they also promised not to take such steps in future.

The banned TLP assured the government that they would abide by the laws of the state. “The banned party will follow rules and regulations laid down by the state. The TLP will play role as a political party under the country’s constitution,” the petition stated. The petition also asked the government to lift the ban on banned TLP.

The application was sent to the Punjab government by the federation. Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Zafar Nasrullah also confirmed regarding the application of the banned TLP.