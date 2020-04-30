Govt concerned about problems being faced by nation due to inflation: PM

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) knows about the problems of people caused by increasing inflation.



During meeting with PTI leadership in Attock, the premier said that the government itself bearing burden of Rs 450 billion deficit. We are fighting against mafias and other corrupt elements, he told.



PM Imran further clarified that no compromise will be made on corruption.



Earlier in the day, Imran Khan arrived in Attock and performed the groundbreaking of state of the art mother and child hospital.



The hospital will provide quality healthcare facilities to two million residents, particularly women, of the Attock district and in the suburbs.



The Punjab government will complete the 200-bed hospital equipped with modern facilities in two years at a total cost of Rs 5.3 billion.



The federal government has already released Rs 2.66 billion to Punjab for the project.