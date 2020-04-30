Half of the project cost has been disbursed by the federal government to the provincial government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Attock District today (Friday) to perform the groundbreaking of state of the art mother and child hospital.

Punjab government will complete the two hundred-bed hospital at a cost of 5.3 billion rupees in two years’ time.

Half of the project cost has been disbursed by the federal government to the provincial government.

The Prime Minister will also meet with the elected representatives from Attock and the PTI leadership. He will also address a gathering there.