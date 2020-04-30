BAHAWALNAGAR/MIAN CHANNU/AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and nine other were wounded in three separate road accidents in various cities of Punjab on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Arifwala Road in Bahawalnagar where a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle, killing a man and injuring two other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Akhtar.

The second accident occurred at the Jandiali Road in Mian Channu where a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road and collided with a tree due to which seven persons, including two women, sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital by the rescue teams

The third accident was reported from Ahmedpur Sharqia where a speeding car hit and killed a pedestrian near Adda Murad Wali. Police sources said that the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

