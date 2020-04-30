The UK ranks Pakistan 8th among the countries most affected by climate change

LONDON (Dunya News) – The United Kingdom has announced to provide 55 million pounds (more than Rs10 billion) to tackle climate change in Pakistan.

The British High Commission said that the financial assistance to be provided to Pakistan consists of three parts to protect Pakistan s poor from the effects of climate change and 5.38 million on a five-year plan to provide protection to the poor. (About Rs 7 billion) will be spent.

According to the British High Commission, approximately Rs 3 billion will be spent on the five-year water management program, while efforts to attract natural green investment to Pakistan will cost approximately Rs 500 million.

The UK ranks Pakistan 8th among the countries most affected by climate change, with 36% of the Hindu Kush and Himalayan glaciers expected to disappear by the end of the century.