Khusro Bakhtiar said that participation in Dubai Expo will boost trade and tourism in Pakistan.

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday visited Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Dunya News reported.

Pakistan s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzal Mahmood received Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtyar on his arrival at the Pakistan Pavilion.

Khusro Bakhtiar inspected sections of Pakistani Pavilion at Dubai Expo. He appreciated the theme of Pakistani pavilion and the cultural and historical color presented. He also appreciated Pakistan’s participation in the Dubai Expo.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that participation in Dubai Expo will boost trade, tourism and investment in Pakistan.

