AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) - A minor boy was killed when he was attacked by stray dogs in Ahmedpur Sharqia, a city of Bahawalpur District in Punjab province, on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, four-year-old Asghar was playing outside his house when stray dogs attacked him and injured him critically. He was immediately taken to hospital by his heirs but he died before reaching hospital.

The heirs of the deceased boy have demanded of the government to take stern action against local administration.

